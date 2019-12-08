Veterans, dignitaries gather for Pearl Harbor Remembrance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hundreds gathered Saturday to mark the 78th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.
The day’s VIPs included Hawaii dignitaries, military leaders, and dozens of World War II veterans.
The surprise Pearl Harbor attack on the morning of Dec. 7, 1941 dealt America a historic blow. When the last Japanese fighter planes left Hawaii skies — two hours and 20 minutes after the attack had started — 2,403 Americans were dead, the Pacific Fleet was in ruins, and the United States was thrown into war.