(WHTM/NEXSTAR) – Each year on Veterans Day, Americans honor the service and sacrifices of those who served in the U.S. Armed Forces. To show appreciation, restaurants across the country will also be offering free and discounted meals for both veterans and active duty military members.

Here’s are just a few of the many restaurant chains offering deals in the coming days.

Applebee’s: Veterans and active duty military can receive a free dine-in meal from a special menu on Saturday, Nov. 11, along with a $5 “Bounce Back” card to put toward a future meal in the following weeks. Proof of military service is required. Click here for more info.

Bob Evans: The restaurant chain is offering veterans and active duty military a free meal from their menu of seven offerings. Proof of military service is required. Click here for more info.

Buffalo Wild Wings: In honor of Veterans Day, veterans and active duty military dining in at Buffalo Wild Wings can redeem a free order of 10 boneless wings (and fries) on Nov. 11. Valid military ID or proof of service is required.

California Pizza Kitchen: Participating CPK locations are offering veterans or active duty military a free meal from a special menu (and a non-alcoholic beverage) when dining in on Nov. 11. Guests are asked to show proof of service or wear their uniform.

Chili’s: Veterans and active duty members can receive one of four select entrées for free on Nov. 11 while dining in. Click here for details.

Denny’s: Veterans or active military who dine at a participating Denny’s between 5 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Nov. 10 can get a free Grand Slam breakfast by presenting a valid military ID.

Dunkin’: Participating Dunkin’ locations are giving veterans and active military a free doughnut of their choice on Nov. 11. No ID or proof of service is required.

Hooters: Veterans or active service members who dine in at Hooters on Nov. 11 and purchase any beverage can choose one of five free entrees from a special menu. Proof of military service is required.

IHOP: Veterans and active duty military members who dine-in at the International House(s) of Pancakes between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Nov. 11 can get a free stack of Red, White and Blueberry Pancakes. Proof of military service is required.

Krispy Kreme: On Nov. 11, veterans and active military members can visit Krispy Kreme for a free doughnut and a free small coffee, no other purchase necessary. Proof of military service is not required, a representative for Krispy Kreme tells Nexstar.

Mission BBQ: Mission BBQ locations will be offering a free sandwich to all veterans or active military members on Nov. 11. No ID is required.

Red Robin: Bring your proof of service to Red Robin on Nov. 11 for a free Red’s Big Tavern Burger and endless steak fries. The deal is available for dine-in guests only.

Sheetz: Veterans and active duty military can get a half turkey sub and a regular fountain drink for free on Nov. 11. Participating locations are also offering a free car wash (the $9 wash option). Proof of military service is required.

Starbucks: Starbucks is giving veterans, active duty service members and military spouses a free tall coffee — hot or iced — on Nov. 11, 2023. No ID or proof of service is required.

White Castle: Participating restaurants are offering veterans or active duty military a free combo meal or breakfast combo meal on Nov. 11. Proof of service or military ID is required.

Looking for additional deals? Military.com and The American Legion have confirmed additional free meals and discounts at plenty of popular national chains. Be sure to call ahead at your favorites to confirm whether your local restaurants are participating.