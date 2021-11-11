Veterans Day 2021: Freebies, discounts to honor our brave

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thursday, Nov. 11, is Veterans Day, and restaurants, stores and other establishments across the country will offer special discounts and free meals for veterans and military members.

Most businesses require proof of military service, and the deals include participating locations only. It’s recommended that you call specific locations to make sure they are taking part in the promotions.

RESTAURANTS

Applebees: All active military, veterans, reserves and National Guard can get a complimentary full-size entrée from an exclusive menu Thursday. When dining at Applebee’s on Thursday, these guests will receive a $5 bounce back card to redeem for dine-in, to-go or delivery within three weeks.

Buffalo Wild Wings: A free order of 10 boneless wings and fries will be offered to all past and present armed services members on Thursday. The offer is available for dine-in or takeout (online ordering excluded). Proof of service must be shown for redemption.

Casey’s: Veterans and military service members get a free small cup of coffee on Thursday. Or to show your the Veterans in your life that you care, use code SAVE50 to get half off a large pizza when you buy one.

Chili’s: Veterans and active-duty military can get a free meal from a special menu Thursday.

Dairy Queen: Veterans or active-duty military members get a free medium Blizzard Treat.

Denny’s: A complimentary Build Your Own Grand Slam will be offered to all active, inactive and military personnel.

Hard Rock Cafe: Veterans and military service members can get a free original Legendary Steak Burger topped with applewood bacon, cheddar cheese, a crispy onion ring, leaf lettuce and vine-ripened tomato Thursday.

Hooters: All veterans who present a military ID or proof of service and purchase a beverage at any participating Hooters location nationwide will receive a free entree from the Hooters Veterans Day menu Thursday.

IHOP: Veterans and active-duty military can get free Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes at participating locations Thursday.

Little Caesar’s: A free lunch combo for veterans and active military will be offered from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Red Lobster: Military service or veterans dining in can get a free appetizer or dessert Thursday. Guests only need to show a valid military ID or proof of service to redeem this offer.

Starbucks: Starbucks will offer a free tall (12-ounce) hot brewed coffee Thursday for veterans, military service members and military spouses at participating U.S. stores.

Wendy’s: Those who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. military can get a free breakfast combo offer with valid military ID or a Veterans Advantage card Thursday.

RETAIL/OTHER:

Dollar General: Veterans, active-duty military and their families can get 20% off purchases Nov. 11-14 after verifying military credentials online.

Great Clips: Veterans and active military members can visit a U.S. Great Clips salon and receive either a free haircut that day or a free haircut card. In addition, non-military customers who get a haircut on Veterans Day at Great Clips will receive a free haircut card they can give to an active service member or veteran. The cards can be redeemed for a free haircut from Nov.12 through Dec. 10.

Target: Veterans and active-duty military and their families can get 10% off two separate purchases with verification of military status through Nov. 13 with the Target Circle program.

Travel Centers of America: Anyone who has served in the armed forces can receive a complimentary meal of their choice by showing proof of service to their restaurant server prior to ordering Thursday.

Walgreen’s: Nov. 11 through Nov. 14, veterans, military and their families will receive 20% off regular price eligible store items at any Walgreens or Duane Reade drugstore nationwide with myWalgreens and proof of service.

LOCAL:

Hy-Vee: Hy-Vee says it expects to serve more than 75,000 meals on Veterans Day at more than 250 stores. Veterans and military members will also receive 15-percent off their grocery purchase on Thursday. A spokesperson with Hy-Vee says eligible customers can receive the discount in-store or with their Hy-Vee Aisles Online with promo code VETERAN15.

Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews in Sioux Falls is also saying “thank you” to veterans and active duty service members on Thursday. The business says customers just need to show proper military ID to receive a free Garage Burger or 20-percent off a single menu item. The offer is valid on Veterans Day from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.