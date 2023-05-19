(WFFF/WVNY) — A patient at the University of Vermont Medical Center is in critical condition after surviving a six-story fall at the hospital.

Hospital officials weren’t releasing any information about the patient’s identity or the specifics of injuries but said they think they know how the fall happened.

Spokesperson Annie Mackin said the patient fell from the sixth floor of a stairwell that is used by hospital employees but not patients.

Based on their investigation so far, officials say think the patient opened a window inside that stairwell and exited it on their own.

“This was an extremely distressing situation for everyone involved,” said Dr. Stephen Leffler, the medical center’s president and COO. “I am grateful for the teams who provided life-saving care.”