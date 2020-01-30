Vanessa Bryant statement: ‘We are completely devastated’

LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 18: Kobe Bryant poses with his family at halftime after both his #8 and #24 Los Angeles Lakers jerseys are retired at Staples Center on December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Vanessa Bryant made her first public comment since the helicopter crash that killed husband Kobe Bryant, one of their daughters and seven other people.

She took to Instagram to thank people for the global outpouring of support since the tragedy. Bryant also announced the formation of a fund to help support the other families that were affected by the crash. She said she is “completely devastated” by the loss of her husband and her “loving, thoughtful and wonderful” daughter Gianna.

