US woman wanted for husband’s 2002 death arrested in Rome

1  of  187
Closings & Delays
Aberdeen Area Senior Center Aberdeen Catholic School System Aberdeen Head Start Aberdeen School District Abiding Savior Academy Adrian Schools Agar-Blunt-Onida School District ALC Christian Learning Center Preschool Alcester-Hudson School District Andes Central School District Arlington School District Avon School District Baltic School District Beresford School District Big Stone City School Bloomfield Community Schools Bon Homme School District Bowdle School District Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire Brandon Valley School District Bridgewater-Emery School District Britton-Hecla School District Brookings School District Browns Valley School District Canby Schools Canistota School District Canton School District Castlewood School District Centerville School District Central Lyon Community Chamberlain School District Chancellor Reformed Church Chester School District Christ Lutheran Church (Hartford) Chuck Sutton Auction Clark School District Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley Colman-Egan School District Colome School District Corsica-Stickney School District Crow Creek Head Start Dell Rapids School District Dell Rapids-St. Mary's School DeSmet School District Deubrook School District Deuel School District Doland School District Dupree Edgerton Public - Private Edmunds Central ELC-Pipestone Elk Point-Jefferson School District Elkton School District Ellsworth, MN Enemy Swim Day Estelline School District Ethan School District Eureka School District Faulkton School District First Baptist Children's Center First Presbyterian Church Sioux Falls Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Government Flandreau School District Florence School District Frederick Freeman Freeman Academy Fulda School District Garretson Gayville-Volin George Little Rock Community Gettysburg Good Shepherd Lutheran Groton Hanson School District Harris-Lake Park Harrisburg School District Hendricks, MN Henry Highmore-Harrold Hills-Beaver Creek Hitchcock-Tulare Holy Trinity Catholic Hoven Howard Huron Head Start Huron School District Immaculate Conception Ipswich Irene-Wakonda Iroquois Ivanhoe School District James Valley Christian Kimball School District Lake Area Tech Lake Benton School District Lake Preston Langford Lennox School District Leola Lower Brule Lower Brule CC Luverne Luverne Area Aquatics & Fitness Lyman Lynd Madison Main Street Center Marion Marshall Marty Indian McCook Central Menno Milbank Miller School District Milroy Minnesota West-Canby Minnesota West-Granite Falls Minnesota West-Jackson Minnesota West-Luverne Minnesota West-Pipestone Minnesota West-Worthington Mitchell Mitchell Christian Montrose Mount Vernon Murray County Central Nathanael Lutheran Church Northwest Iowa CC Northwestern Oldham-Ramona Ortonville-Big Stone City Parker Parkston Pipestone Plankinton School District Platte-Geddes Presentation College-Aberdeen Redfield Head Start Redfield School District Rock County Opportunities Rock Rapids Head Start Round Lake-Brewster Russell-Tyler-Ruthton School District Rutland School District Sacred Heart Sanborn Central Scotland Sibley-Ocheyedan Sioux Falls Public Sioux Valley-Volga Christian Sisseton School District Sisseton Wahpeton Housing Authority Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate South Dakota Urban Indian Health St. Francis Indian St. Martin Lutheran Summit SWO Head Start Timber Lake School District Tiospa Zina Tribal School Tiospaye Topa Tracy Tri-Valley Tripp-Delmont School District Vermillion Viborg-Hurley Wagner Warner Watertown Christian Watertown School District Waubay Waverly-South Shore Webster Wessington Springs West Central West Lyon Community Westbrook Walnut Grove Activities White Lake Willow Lake Wilmot Windom Winner School District Wolsey-Wessington Woonsocket Worthington Yankton

US woman wanted for husband’s 2002 death arrested in Rome

National & World News

by: NICOLE WINFIELD, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ROME (AP) — An American woman wanted in the 2002 death of her husband, whose remains were so badly burned they weren’t identified for more than a decade, has been arrested in Rome, police said.

Rome police said Thursday they arrested Beverly McCallum overnight after she checked into a small Rome hotel. Italian hotels are required to register guests in an online system linked to a police database.

The process revealed that McCallum had an international arrest warrant against her, according to a police spokeswoman who declined to give her name in line with police policy.

U.S. authorities had been seeking to extradite McCallum from Pakistan, where she was believed to be living, to stand trial in the slaying of her husband, Robert Caraballo. In 2002, he was beaten and suffocated, and his body was dumped and burned in a blueberry patch in western Michigan.

In Michigan, the Eaton County sheriff’s office said it was aware of the arrest but had no immediate comment.

Calls to the U.S. Embassy in Rome weren’t immediately answered. Police said McCallum was being held at Rome’s Rebibbia prison.

Caraballo’s badly burned remains were found in a scorched footlocker in a wooded area in Ottawa County in the days following his death. The identify of the victim remained unknown until an anonymous tip in 2015 led police to identify the remains as his.

In the years after the slaying, McCallum reportedly met a man from Pakistan over the internet and moved there.

Murder charges were filed last year against McCallum, her daughter, Dineane Ducharme, and Christopher McMillan, of Grand Rapids. The three also were charged with conspiracy, and disinterment and mutilation of a body.

McMillan pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. He had been expected to testify against the other two. Ducharme was also in custody.

McMillan, a friend of Ducharme, told investigators that the slaying was planned and a “test run” was performed before killing Caraballo, Eaton County sheriff’s Detective James Maltby testified at a hearing last year.

According to the Lansing State Journal, Maltby said McMillan told investigators that McCallum pushed Caraballo down the basement stairs of a home, then beat him with at least one hammer in an attack so vicious that it got lodged in Caraballo’s skull. McCallum wrapped a plastic bag around the head of the still-breathing Caraballo, Maltby testified.

Ducharme, who was 21 at the time of the slaying, told police her mother killed Caraballo and that she helped dispose of her stepfather’s body, according to Maltby.

Maltby testified that the one of the children said McCallum had told her she killed Caraballo in self-defense.

Sometime after the killing, Ducharme and her mother moved to Pasadena, Texas. McCallum subsequently moved to Pakistan after learning that the investigation into the slaying was progressing, Maltby said.

___

Associated Press reporter Ed White contributed from Detroit.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss