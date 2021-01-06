Updates on South Dakota Congressional delegation as protestors enter U.S. Capitol

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As supporters of President Donald Trump made their way into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday following protests, members of Congress and their staffs were asked to get to safe locations and remain quiet.

KELOLAND News has reached out to the delegation from South Dakota. Rep. Dusty Johnson’s staff members say they are safe.

Just in: @RepDustyJohnson is "safe at an undisclosed location," his office tells me — Dan Santella (@KELODanS) January 6, 2021

The communications director for Johnson tweeted a short message as the protestors got inside the building.

Pray for your Capitol Police today, folks. — Jazmine Kemp (@JazmineKemp_) January 6, 2021

A Senior Advisor for Senator John Thune tells KELOLAND’s Dan Santella in a text message about the senator: “He is safe.”

The communications director for Senator Mike Rounds says, “He, along with the other senators, have been moved to a secure location.”

As the delegation took cover in D.C., their local offices also stepped up security.

Two police officers were stationed outside of Sioux Falls office. He’s one of the top ranking Republicans in the Senate.

Across town, Senator Rounds’ office was locked.