1  of  2
Closings & Delays
Adrian Schools West Central

Unique star discovered

National & World News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

There’s something special in the sky.

It’s a unique star, one that’s never been seen before.

Amateur astronomers were the first to spot HD 74423 in data that was collected by NASA’s space satellite Tess.

This star is about roughly 1,500 light years away from Earth.

A researcher from the Sydney Institute for Astronomy at the University of Sydney says the star is a “chemically peculiar star” that’s metal poor.

The star is nearly twice the mass of our sun and is pulsating on one side — giving it that teardrop shape.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests