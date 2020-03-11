Unique star discovered

There’s something special in the sky.

It’s a unique star, one that’s never been seen before.

Amateur astronomers were the first to spot HD 74423 in data that was collected by NASA’s space satellite Tess.

This star is about roughly 1,500 light years away from Earth.

A researcher from the Sydney Institute for Astronomy at the University of Sydney says the star is a “chemically peculiar star” that’s metal poor.

The star is nearly twice the mass of our sun and is pulsating on one side — giving it that teardrop shape.

