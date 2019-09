GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KELO) – An unexpected visitor stopped by the University of North Dakota on Tuesday.

The UND Police Department shared a warning about a moose on campus around 8:30 a.m. on Twitter.

Hours later, the department shared video of the animal on a football field.

#MooseUpdate: The moose is laying down taking its typical midday college nap. We are still asking everyone to avoid the area so that the moose doesn’t become stressed or panicked. #BestCopsAround #MooseWatch2019 pic.twitter.com/SsSs5p3BE2 — University of North Dakota Police (@UNDPoliceDept) September 3, 2019

Officers are working to get the moose back into the wild; they are asking people to avoid the area so the animal doesn’t become stressed or panic.