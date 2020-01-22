Live Now
WATCH LIVE at 10:30: Sioux Falls Police Briefing
UN experts: Jeff Bezos phone hack shows link to Saudi prince

National & World News

Jeff Bezos

FILE – In this Dec. 14, 2017, file photo, Jeff Bezos attends the premiere of “The Post” at The Newseum in Washington. United Nations experts on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 have called for “immediate investigation” by the United States into information they received that suggests that Jeff Bezos’ phone was hacked after receiving a file sent from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s WhatsApp account. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – United Nations experts have called for an “immediate investigation” by the United States into information they received that suggests U.S. billionaire Jeff Bezos’ phone was hacked.

They say it may have been hacked after receiving a file sent from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s WhatsApp account. Bezos owns The Washington Post and is the founder of Amazon.

At a time when Saudi Arabia was supposedly investigating the killing of Saudi critic and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi and prosecuting those it deemed responsible, “it was clandestinely waging a massive online campaign against Mr. Bezos and Amazon targeting him principally as the owner of The Washington Post,” the experts said in their statement.

