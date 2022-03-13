SIOUX FALL, S.D. (KELO) — As the conflict in Ukraine continues to unfold many here in the United States have questions pertaining to why this is happening.

KELOLAND News sat down with two former educators who have lived in Russia who are hoping to provide insight on how this conflict grew into what it is today.

“I think an ordinary Ukrainian has a gut sense of all of this historical legacy and an ordinary Russian has a gut sense of how far back this goes, but the rest of us do not, the rest of us have to learn it and it’s not a chapter in our textbooks,” Sarah Spencer said.

Sarah and Aron Spencer have called Sioux Falls their home since 2018. Before moving here, they taught and lived in Russia for 6 years.

“Because we had time on the ground that we can at least help a little bit, help people understand some of the underlying things that go into the cultural relationships within these two countries,” Aron Spencer said.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, there are many in the U.S questioning what lead to this invasion?

“He’s got ahold of Belarus but he lost Poland and if he loses Ukraine he’ll never get his Great Russia back again,” Sarah said.

The Spencer’s held a forum in downtown Sioux Falls on Saturday, talking about the history of conflicts going back to the early days of the Soviet Union as well as the differences in cultures between the two countries.

“The soviet union was moping up its own civil war and consolidating its strengths took over Ukraine and made the Ukrainian socialist republic as part of the USSR,” Sarah said.

Their goal was to provide insight into the shared history and how that has shaped what we are witnessing today.

“Those that do not learn their history, are doomed to repeat it,” Sarah Spencer said.

“There is a diverse opinion in Russia, not all Russians agree with Putin and there are fewer and fewer outlets for that diversity of opinion to get across to us, and vice versa there are fewer sources of diverse opinion for them to consume, to help inform their opinion.” Aron and Sarah Spencer said.

The two plan on putting more informative forums to continue educating the public on this conflict.