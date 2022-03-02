A South Dakota family is watching the attacks in Ukraine with more dread than most. Nathan Schock and his family helped run church camps just outside of Kyiv for a couple of years. He has been in contact with friends, some of who are trying to flee the fighting. Schock wants people here at home to know that the Ukrainians he got to know, have a lot in common with South Dakotans.

Schock admits it’s been tough to sleep the last six nights, thoughts of the friends he made and the danger they are in make it hard. Watching images like this on TV only makes it worse. He’s been in touch with several of them by phone, text, and facetime.

“They are scared they can’t believe it has come to this. They’ve experienced the Russian saber-rattling for years so that is nothing new, but what they are going through now is terrifying”

In 2016 and 2018 Schock and his family set up a good old American summer church camp to bring a little joy to kids, many of whom were displaced by the 2014 Russian invasion of Crimea in southern Ukraine. The countryside reminds Schock of South Dakota. His family fell in love with the country and its people.

“We’ve cried tears with them, we’ve been angry that in this day and age something like this can happen and you feel all that range of emotions but you know one of the biggest is just being helpless,” said Schock.

Schock says Russian disinformation campaigns are in full swing and he wants people to be wary on social media.

“They are trying to paint Ukrainians as communists, fascists nothing could be further from the truth in our experience. These are people who are welcoming and loving and we experienced time and time again people who had very little but gave of everything,” said Schock.

Schock is afraid if the invasion drags on, many more innocent lives will be lost.

“My prayer is for a swift resolution to this, that the Ukrainian resistance is successful, although that’s a long shot and would take a miracle, but that whatever happens that there is a quick resolution and so that the civilians aren’t the ones who are suffering, said Schock.

Watching Ukraine strive towards democracy was special and he hopes there is some way they can get back to that.