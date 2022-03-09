SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many people in the United States and elsewhere are getting creative with how they help those in Ukraine.

Local art professor and artist Ceca Cooper looked at the situation going on in Ukraine and decided she could do something to help those who have had to flee their homes.

“It takes five minutes to rent a place in Kyiv Ukraine right now,” Ceca Cooper, Associate Professor USF, said.

Ceca Cooper is no stranger to Airbnb.

“I’m an Airbnb super host here,” Cooper said.

But this is her first time renting a room, she doesn’t plan to stay in.

“I saw on social media several days ago that people were renting Airbnbs in Ukraine to help out in any way they could and I thought that’s a brilliant idea,” Cooper said.

The idea is that families who have had to flee Ukraine, post their homes on Airbnb and people can ‘rent out’ space for a few days, providing some quick cash for those who have had to leave. Cooper wanted to help after seeing so many abandoning their homes.

“Just watching all of the women and children leaving their homes, maybe to never see them again, who knows what’s going to happen, you leave with a bag and that’s it, you have nothing and they’re going into foreign territory not knowing anybody, obviously they’re going to need some cash”

In a time where a helping hand can make a world of difference, Cooper plans to help however she can. One Ukrainian owner even reached back to thank her for her support.

“That’s one way I can help is give a hundred bucks, or more than that, I’ve rented two now, so a couple hundred bucks and that’s going into the pockets of the people,” Cooper said.

If you are interested in donating, Airbnb does have a donation link on its website for those who feel like contributing.

To donate to the official fund to Ukraine emergency appeal click here.

To donate to help and support refugees in Ukraine, click here.

To support the Armed Forces of Ukraine, click here.