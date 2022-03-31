SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man who celebrated his birthday by going to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees is back home.

Shawn Poe left for Poland about two weeks ago and is now looking back on his journey. He says what he experienced has changed his life forever.

Shawn Poe is home, but his thoughts often drift back to the Ukrainians, mostly women and children in Poland.

“Mentally processing this is a lot, it kind of tugs at me in two ways, I wanted to be home, I miss my home, I missed my girls but at the same time there is so much that still needed to be done there,” said Shawn.

Shawn went to Poland to volunteer for World Central Kitchen, to mark his 45th birthday. The humanitarian organization provided 70 thousand meals while he was at the border with Ukraine.

“I think it is so beautiful that on a day you’ve been gifted to come into this world that you want to take that day and instead of others celebrating you celebrate the gift of life and go pour it on to others to make a difference,” said his wife Michelle.

As we told you last week, Shawn saw people carrying their belongings in plastic bags, so he used the money donated to his Fundley campaign to buy luggage.

Near the border, Shawn gave away more than 700 pieces of luggage and hundreds of stuffed animals for the kids.

“When they realized it wasn’t something they had to pay for and we were just providing this as a gift, you know a lot of people it just turned into tears, tears with smiles and thankfulness,” said Shawn.

Shawn says the war in Ukraine and the crisis it has created, have always been real for him, but now that he has hugged, cried, and looked into the eyes of those fleeing their country, he is determined to continue on.

“I think we will keep the Fundley campaign going for now. I do have a couple of people I do know who are going to be there for a couple more weeks and I’ve given them the contacts, made the introductions for where the suitcases are how to get connected with that, and again just even the World Central Kitchen being able to help support them in offering meals as people come across, we will definitely continue,” said Shawn

A 5 thousand-mile pipeline from South Dakota to the Ukrainian border.

All because a guy wanted to celebrate his birthday by helping others.

“Every time I think of the actions of what he did I am just so inspired,” said Michelle.

Here is a link to the Fundly account.