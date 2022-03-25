SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man decided to celebrate his birthday by going to Poland to help Ukrainians fleeing their country. Shawn Poe left for Poland about ten days ago and has been helping refugees in various ways.

Poe went to Poland to work in a kitchen preparing food for the refugees. But while watching people arrive he noticed something. Many people were carrying everything they own in plastic grocery bags.

One woman stood out.

“I offered her probably the biggest suitcase I had, and she kept saying ‘no no no,’ she was with it looked like her grandmother, who was in a wheelchair, they were pushing her, we finally convinced her to stop, I opened it up to put all her stuff in, and she said ‘I can not pay, I can not pay.’ And I told her it was free and she just broke down I gave her a hug, she just hugged and cried she would not let go, it is crazy, so crazy,” said Shawn.

Shawn is buying more luggage, so far more than 400 pieces, and transporting them to the border.

The Polish shop owner he deals with doesn’t speak English, so the two use Google Translate to make their deals.

Away from the border, Shawn tells us life appears almost normal in Poland except for the tanks being transported and missile batteries being set up. On his many drives from city to city and to the border, he has plenty of time to reflect on what he is seeing.

“One of the things that really tugs at my heart is seeing these mothers with their small children coming across the border knowing that for some of them they are never going to return to sense of normalcy that they had prior to this invasion, this war,” said Shawn.

He will leave Poland on Monday. It won’t be easy. He will be torn between coming home to the people he loves and leaving behind people in need.

Shawn and his wife Michelle have set up a fundly account to buy supplies for the refugees.