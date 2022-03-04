SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the Russian attack on Ukraine continues, people in Sioux Falls are showing their support for the Ukrainian people. Some have family members in danger and are calling on South Dakota leaders and bankers to do more to help.

“You have to do what you can, and the only thing I can do is hold a flag,” Sioux Falls resident Cathy Larson said.

Cathy Larson spent the last two days sewing these Ukrainian flags–a way to take some kind of action.

“Just showing the little tiny bit of support for Ukraine that I possibly can,” Larson said.

“It fills my heart with so much hope and warmth that there are people here in South Dakota that care about my family,” Sioux Falls counselor Regina Brunz said.







Regina Brunz was born in Ukraine–her parents moved to Sioux Falls in 1990, but most of her extended family is in the heart of the war zone.

“It’s been such a heart-wrenching week, moment by moment getting messages from our family who are endangered, who are trapped, who are trying to get out but aren’t able to,” Brunz said.

She and her aunt Irena Chernatinski, a longtime nurse practitioner in Sioux Falls, are staying in contact with their loved ones who are trying to escape.

“The most heart-wrenching stories, one of the nieces// she was pregnant, she gave birth to a child, the next day in the morning they left with several other children in a small just a regular car,” Chernatinski said.

Some have been lucky enough to make it out of Ukraine.

“My cousin yesterday with her two children was able to escape to Moldova, it’s these moments I get to experience reprieve that these family members will be safe if nothing else. These family members will be safe,” Chernatinski said.

But so many others have already died.

Some advertisements on social media, two newborns born, both of their parents just died, who is willing to adopt them.

“Here is a 6-year-old boy, he is a very nice boy, is there anyone who can take this boy, the humanitarian crisis is just enormous,” Chernatinski said.

It’s why so many people in Sioux Falls and across the country are asking lawmakers to do anything they can to help stop the violence.

“Call and ask the representatives to just do something more, do something more for Ukraine, we cannot allow these children, these people to be slaughtered like that for absolutely no reason,” Chernatinski said.

This weekend, South Dakota Voices for Peace will hold a unity vigil for Ukraine. It will be at the First Congregational Church in downtown Sioux Falls at 2 p.m. on Sunday.