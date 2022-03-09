SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two big ongoing stories are linked; developments surrounding Russian military action in Ukraine and high gas prices in the United States are related. President Joe Biden moved to ban the import of Russian oil on Tuesday.

“We’re banning all imports of Russian oil and gas and energy,” Biden said. “That means Russian oil will no longer be acceptable at U.S. ports, and the American people will deal another powerful blow to Putin’s war machine.”

“It likely only places upward pressure, particularly if there is a kind of a collective action here, where not only do we not purchase, but many other countries commit to not purchasing,” South Dakota State University economics professor Joe Santos said. “It essentially removes that oil from the market.”

“Definitely the gas is going to be more expensive,” University of South Dakota economics professor Kathryn Birkeland said. “How much more expensive, it’s hard to be able to predict. We don’t get a lot of our crude oil from Russia.”

Santos and Birkeland each highlight uncertainty.

“Even if we had not stopped our, taking the exports from Russia, just the uncertainty would have driven up the price,” Birkeland said. “So simply having some uncertainty in the market forces those energy companies and all companies that use petroleum products to build in a little bit of cushion in case the price that they have to replace their supply with is higher than they expected.”

“Before today’s announcement, the pressure was largely, a sort of one of supply chain uncertainty,” Santos said. “So, you’ve got a major producer of oil and natural gas engaging in this belligerent activity and the concern was this can’t be constructive, it can only be destructive and that would mean that it would have this upward pressure on price.”