SIOUX FALLS, SD — A former U.S. Senator from South Dakota says he’s baffled by Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine because the Russian president has so little to gain from the conflict and much to lose.

Larry Pressler, a onetime member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, visited both Ukraine and Russia during his time on Capitol Hill. He shares how the invasion has a ripple-effect in South Dakota corn country.

Former U.S. Senator Larry Pressler says Vladimir Putin’s decades-long stranglehold on the Russian government is an example of why term limits should extend to dictatorships.

“Senators sometimes stay too long and they start to make mistakes and I think dictators sometimes stay too long. But I think Putin needs to have term limits and he needs to get out of there and let somebody else run it because this is a big mistake,” Pressler said.

As Senator, Pressler traveled to the Kremlin after the collapse of the Soviet Union and attended a meeting held by Putin. Pressler says he had a positive first impression of the Russian leader.

“He was really a very progressive leader. I think he really saved the Soviet Union, or saved Russia, from itself. But lately, he’s not doing as well,” Pressler said.

Ukraine is a breadbasket, much like South Dakota, exporting crops like corn and wheat. And the Russian invasion could have a short-term impact on global supply.

“It will mean we should be able to sell our wheat and corn more easily, very frankly. Because the Russians are kind of mucking it up for the Ukrainians,” Pressler said

Pressler says looking beyond Ukraine’s battered landscape reveals how much the country has in common with South Dakota.

“And it looks the same as South Dakota does, when you travel around over there: a lot of farms, smaller towns and very wonderful, hard-working people, just like South Dakota,” Pressler said.

Pressler adds that President Biden should have spent more time in Tuesday’s State of the Union Address calling out Putin for invading Ukraine.