SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The human suffering in Ukraine has the world’s attention, and now a Wentworth firefighter is leaping to action to help out.

Greg Zimmerman is a firefighter with Wentworth Fire and Rescue, but an upcoming mission takes him far from there; he’s now headed to Ukraine with a group of other firefighters to lend a hand to first responders in the country with search and rescue operations.

“We’re going to be helping distribute fire engines, rescue equipment, and everything else that goes with firefighting to the departments across the country,” Zimmerman said.

He says it’s what firefighters are all about.

“Firefighters naturally want to help people, and I don’t think there’s a single firefighter that watches what’s happening in Ukraine right now and doesn’t feel a little heartsick,” Zimmerman said.

So, here they go.

“They want to find a way to help, and so it’s really a good thing for those of us going over there right now that we’re finding a way to help those people,” Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman is now going to a part of the world considerably less safe than the northern Great Plains of North America. He’s married, and his wife isn’t so sure about this call.

“She’s worried, she’s really worried, but she understands who I am,” Zimmerman said.

The natural follow-up question is simple, and his answer explains why he’s taking this huge trip.

“Just somebody that wants to help,” Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman is set to leave for Ukraine on Saturday.