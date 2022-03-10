SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The war in Ukraine, sparked by Russia’s invasion, has left thousands of soldiers and civilians dead.

Meanwhile, people here at home are watching the devastation unfold.

Abby Lingle has a connection to Ukraine.

Her mother was born and raised in the country, and she has relatives living there now.

She tries to stay on top of what’s unfolding.

“I watch the news from time to time, but it’s hard to see that right now, especially being in college. I have a lot on my mind already, so I try to keep up with it, but I don’t want to overwhelm myself right now,” Abby Lingle of Sioux Falls said.

Adults aren’t the only ones watching what’s going on right now.

“Teaching children about what’s going on in the world is a really hard job that parents have, but it really kind of helps form children’s view of the world,” Sanford integrated health therapist Karla Salem said.

While kids may approach their parents about Ukraine, Salem says parents can also initiate the conversation if they want to teach bigger lessons about the world.

There are a few tools that can jump-start the discussion, such as the news.

“You can sit with your child and kind of discuss with them what the news is talking about. You can get a map of the world and you can show your children where this is going on in the world and then you can explain a little bit about what the conflict is about,” Salem said.

If you choose to have these talks in your home, Salem says it’s important to let kids know they’re safe.

“I believe anytime you can underscore safety and stability with children, you’re doing a good job,” Salem said.

Salem says there’s a wide age range of kids you can talk to about Ukraine, but be sure what you’re saying is age-appropriate.