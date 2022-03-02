SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The plight of the people in Ukraine may have you considering reaching out to help them. The Better Business Bureau says it’s best to donate to non-profits that have a strong track record of emergency relief, including religious organizations and other well-established charities.

“The Salvation Army, Save the Children, they are used to crises around the world and so they’re able to get boots on the ground very quickly,” Better Business Bureau State Director Jessie Schmidt said.

Schmidt says giving cash is the best option, since direct donations of clothing and food may not make it to their destinations due to the ongoing conflict.

Click here to see a list of some of the best charities for Ukrainian relief.