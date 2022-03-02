SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For many of us, the war in Ukraine may seem far away, but for one former Sioux Falls resident it’s become his reality.

Since 1994, Paul Logan has been living and serving as a missionary in Ukraine through his mission organization “Arise! Ukraine.” The group works to spread the gospel as well as host camps and do humanitarian work in that country. Last week, he found himself in the midst of a war zone.

Praying for Ukraine | Courtesy Paul Logan

Like many people in Ukraine, Paul Logan did not expect war to break out.

“We had heard rumors. Obviously there had been Russian troops surrounding the country for several weeks,” said Logan.

The former Sioux Falls radio broadcaster lives near Kyiv, the capitol of Ukraine.

“I just was sleeping soundly, around 6 o’clock in the morning and a couple of bombs went off, probably around 8 or 9 miles from our home. And that’s when we understood that something a lot more serious was starting,” said Logan.

Photos of his time serving in Ukraine | Courtesy Paul Logan

He has now left and is staying along the Ukraine-Moldova border, helping refugees cross out of the country.

He says the lines go on for miles.

“The men for the most part are not allowed to leave. So I’m surrounded by people with great concern for their loved ones, their husbands, their relatives their fathers,” said Logan. “The other concern that I mentioned is just getting help to them, getting funds to them, getting medicines and food to them.”

He is amazed by the generosity of those welcoming in the refugees.

“We got out of the car after about a 30-hour trip with the border and the travel, I hadn’t slept for 30 hours, and we entered a restaurant and ordered our food and got up to pay and the owner just simply said ‘absolutely not. This is free, we are covering your meal,'” he said. “We got out on the highway and we were probably driving not more than two or three minutes from the border and a car waved me over. I had no idea what was going on. I got out of the car and an absolute complete stranger just began to offer their help to feed us, to house us. We are overwhelmed by the love and the generosity of the people in Moldova.”

He’s also turning to his faith to stay strong during this time.

“This is a huge army that’s come against Ukraine, one of the largest in the world, and Ukraine is much much less equipped to defend the country as this other army. So it’s really just a sense of utter dependency on God right now and the Christians believe the main avenue of help right now prayer right now. And they are crying out to God and it’s really an atmosphere of great faith right now I would say probably more than anything,” said Logan.

New from overnight, Logan says a new area of concern has arisen as food supply lines are beginning to be disrupted throughout the center of Ukraine. Now, there are little to no food options for some people. His group is working to buy food and find large trucks to drive across the Ukraine border to distribute it to those in need.

The main thing that Logan asks is for people to pray for Ukraine. You can also help financially through his mission organization, Arise! Ukraine.