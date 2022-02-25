SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Farm income is forecast to be lower than in 2021 but higher than average for the past 20 years, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

But now, there is a wild card with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, two countries which are major players in the global agriculture market.

The USDA released its February forecast on Feb. 4.

Net farm income is forecasted to decrease by $9.7 billion (7.9%) in 2022 from 2021, according to the USDA.

The forecast was made even as farmers were facing rising fertilizer costs and concerns about the cost and availability of seed.

South Dakota has 29,600 farms and agriculture has a $32 billion impact on the state’s economy, according the state Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR). The impact includes farmers and ranchers and also agriculture-based businesses.

U.S. farmers use three primary forms of nitrogen fertilizer: anhydrous ammonia, urea and liquid nitrogen. The USDA said earlier this month that prices in all three categories are increasing. The USDA estimated increases of 235% for anhydrous ammonia, 149% for urea and 192% for liquid nitrogen. The increases are based on a study using corn in Iowa.

A study from the University of Illinois and Ohio State University in the summer of 2021 projected seed corn prices to increase in 2022. Multiple farm publications also projected increased seed costs for 2022.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine could impact the global and U.S. farm economy. Russia produces fertilizer and even if this does not directly impact the U.S. supply, it could cause prices to rise, even if it’s an artificial increase.

According to the Observatory of Economic Policy, in 2019, Russia exported $8.5 billion in fertilizers which made it the largest fertilizer exporter. According to other accounts, Russia consistently ranks as one of the top producers of fertilizer in the world.

On Thursday, Feb. 24, U.S. Ag Secretary Tom Vilsak warned fertilizer suppliers to not use Russia’s invasion as an excuse to raise prices. He also had the same caution for any agriculture product suppliers.

Vilsak said it’s too soon to determine what the Russian invasion of Ukraine will have on fertilizer market, according to a Feb. 24 USDA report.

But, like other heavy agriculture states, South Dakota is not immune to any increases in fertilizer prices.

“With fertilizer, South Dakota is just as vulnerable,” said DaNita Murray of the South Dakota Corn Growers Association. The state’s farmers may be even more vulnerable than farmers some neighboring states.

“South Dakota farmers tend to use more fertilizer (based on soil and other factors),” Murray said.

Also, in general farms in South Dakota tend to be larger than in other states so more fertilizer may be needed per farm, Murray said.

In 2020 the average farm in the state was 1,459 acres, according to the USDA. The average sized farm in Iowa was 360 acres in 2020, according to the USDA.

Continued increases in fertilizer costs and any increased caused by the invasion in Ukraine would affect the state’s farmers.

Murray said farmers expect seed to be a flat input cost for 2022.

Crop prices will also influence farm income in 2022. Again, the Ukraine situation could have an impact as the country is large producer of wheat, corn, sunflowers and other crops.

The same is true for Russia.

Russia produced an estimated 74.5 million metric tons of wheat in 2021 and an estimated record of 16.5 million tons of sunflowers, according to the USDA.

Ukraine produced an estimated record 42 million metric tons of corn in 2021, according to the USDA. Another estimated record 30 million metric tons of wheat was expected as well as 17.5 million metric tons of sunflower.

South Dakota produces about 30 million bushels of wheat annually. It produced about 720 million bushels of corn in 2020.

A metric ton equals 36.74 bushels of wheat. There are 39.3 bushels of corn in a metric ton.

Fortune.com said wheat prices increased on Feb. 24 because of Russian’s invasion of Ukraine. Forbes said on Feb. 24 that wheat, corn and soybean prices all increased because of concerns about the Ukraine situation.

Whether the Ukraine situation was the factor or not, corn prices did increase this week, Murray said.

“Corn down a bit today, although it is a fairly common occurrence on a Friday after an increase on Wed./Thurs. in any given week,” Murray said. on Feb. 25. “Soy also down today, after a decrease yesterday.”

Prices will also be a factor on income, with or without the Ukraine situation.

So far, the basis prices for crops in South Dakota has been favorable for farmers, Murray said.

A basis price or point is the difference between the current local cash price and the price of futures. It’s the cash price minus the future price for a commodity.

A negative basis, or under, means the cash price is lower than the futures price. A positive basis, is over, or the cash price is more than the futures price.

The South Dakota basis has likely been influenced by the drought, Murray said.