SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The violence in Ukraine holds the world’s attention tonight, so today KELOLAND’s Renee Ortiz spoke with a Sioux Falls woman who has been in close contact with her family there.

“It really hit home on Thursday morning when I woke up very early to my phone just lighting up with messages, around 3 o’clock in the morning, it was my family saying they had woke up to loud explosions,” Alla Kureninova said.

Kureninova has been keeping tabs on her family in Eastern Ukraine since the Russian invasion began. She says for her it’s felt like years.

“That helplessness that hits right away that you want to be there for them but you don’t know how to be there for them,” Kureninova said.

She was born and raised in eastern Ukraine and has been in the United States for ten years with her husband and son. She is supporting her family in Ukraine even though she is in South Dakota.

“Going on to day four of it, I am realizing that, I am there for them to check in, ask how they are doing, I’m there to bring a little bit of positivity into their day,” Kureninova said.

Today, people gathered at House of God Church in Sioux Falls to say a prayer for those trying to survive in Ukraine.

It’s a reminder that Ukrainians are not alone.

“Just as people, I think in this global community, we’re not that far away from each other anymore, we are so close that we have to show others that we are there for them, and we care, and just go from there,”

The U.N.’s two major bodies will hold separate meetings Monday on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The sessions of the 193-nation General Assembly and the more powerful 15-member Security Council reflect widespread international demands for an immediate cease-fire and escalating concern for the plight of millions of Ukrainians caught up in the war.

The Security Council gave a green light Sunday for the first emergency session of the General Assembly in decades. France’s ambassador announced that the Security Council also will hold meet Monday afternoon on the humanitarian impact of the war.