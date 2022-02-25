SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Families all over the country, including right here in South Dakota, are praying their loved ones in Ukraine are safe.

Makayla Romanova was born in Sioux Falls, but calls Ukraine her home.

“Even though I wasn’t born there, I wasn’t raised there, it’s where I live and I love Ukraine,” Romanova said.

She returned to Sioux Falls in January to have her baby while her husband Vlad, stayed in Ukraine.

“I wanted to get home as quickly as possible so he wouldn’t be robbed of seeing my son when he is little because that is something really important to me,” Romanova said.

She planned to return to Ukraine with her newborn son this Saturday, not knowing what was going to happen.

“While my husband is asleep, I’m seeing news of things falling on Kyiv, just the other day they shot down a plane that fell down on a residential building, it’s terrifying,” Romanova said.

Now her only connection with her husband is through a cell phone.

“All the time I am messaging my husband to make sure he is still okay, it’s been terrified to watch it unfold,” Romanova said.

As the Russian invasion continues, she now wonders if she’s going to have a home to return to.

“I don’t know if I am going to get to anytime soon, I hope this is over soon, I hope I can go home soon, and more than anything I hope there is a home to go back to,” Romanova said.

Now she watches on, praying the invasion will cease… and she and her son can be reunited with her husband in Kyiv.

“My son really has never physically met his dad, the longer this goes on my husband is getting robbed of seeing our son when he is this little, he’s getting robbed of watching milestones, he’s getting robbed of all of that because of a war that shouldn’t be happening,” Romanova said.

Romanova and her son are just one of many families in Sioux Falls who have connections to Ukraine.

