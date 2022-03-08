WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — President Joe Biden announced a ban on Russian oil imports, raising the toll on Russia’s economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine.

“We remain united in our purpose to keep pressure mounted on Putin,” Biden said.

Biden spoke from the White House Tuesday morning to detail “actions to continue to hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked and unjustified war on Ukraine.”

“Russian oil will no longer be accepted at U.S. ports, and the American people will deal another powerful blow to Putin’s war machine,” he said. He says the decision was made in close consultation with U.S. allies and has garnered bipartisan support.

Biden says the U.S. has crippled the way Russia does business and technology.

“One ruble is now worth less than one American penny,” he added.

However, the president said “defending freedom is going to cost,” so in exchange, Americans can expect higher inflation and gas prices.

The European Union said this week it will commit to phasing out its reliance on Russia for energy needs as by the end of the year, but filling the void without crippling EU economies will likely take some time.

In addition, the U.S. and international partners have sanctioned Russia’s largest banks, its central bank and finance ministry and moved to block certain financial institutions from the SWIFT messaging system for international payments.

The move follows pleas by Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskyy to U.S. and Western officials to cut off the imports, which had been a glaring omission among the massive sanctions put in place on Russia over the invasion. Energy exports have kept a steady influx of cash flowing to Russia despite otherwise severe restrictions on its financial sector.

Sen. Jack Reed (D. – RI) told NewsNation that there was “strong bipartisan support” for the sanctions.

“I support the decision. But that’s just one aspect of a very complicated situation,” Reed said on “Morning in America.”

Before the invasion, Russian oil and gas made up more than a third of government revenues. Global energy prices have surged after the invasion and have continued to rise despite coordinated releases of strategic reserves, making Russian exports even more lucrative.

Prices at the pump were rising long before Russia invaded Ukraine and have spiraled faster since the start of the war. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline has soared 45 cents in the past week and topped $4.18 on Tuesday, according to auto club AAA.

Biden specifically highlighted the Russian energy carve-outs as a virtue because they would help to protect U.S. families and businesses from higher prices.

“Our sanctions package we specifically designed to allow energy payments to continue,” he said.

The U.S. will be acting alone, but in close consultation with European allies, who are more dependent on Russian energy supplies. Natural gas from Russia accounts for one-third of Europe’s consumption of the fossil fuel. The U.S. does not import Russian natural gas.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.