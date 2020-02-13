UK regulators probe Barclays CEO’s link to Jeffrey Epstein

1  of  187
Closings & Delays
Aberdeen Area Senior Center Aberdeen Catholic School System Aberdeen Head Start Aberdeen School District Abiding Savior Academy Adrian Schools Agar-Blunt-Onida School District ALC Christian Learning Center Preschool Alcester-Hudson School District Andes Central School District Arlington School District Avon School District Baltic School District Beresford School District Big Stone City School Bloomfield Community Schools Bon Homme School District Bowdle School District Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire Brandon Valley School District Bridgewater-Emery School District Britton-Hecla School District Brookings School District Browns Valley School District Canby Schools Canistota School District Canton School District Castlewood School District Centerville School District Central Lyon Community Chamberlain School District Chancellor Reformed Church Chester School District Christ Lutheran Church (Hartford) Chuck Sutton Auction Clark School District Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley Colman-Egan School District Colome School District Corsica-Stickney School District Crow Creek Head Start Dell Rapids School District Dell Rapids-St. Mary's School DeSmet School District Deubrook School District Deuel School District Doland School District Dupree Edgerton Public - Private Edmunds Central ELC-Pipestone Elk Point-Jefferson School District Elkton School District Ellsworth, MN Enemy Swim Day Estelline School District Ethan School District Eureka School District Faulkton School District First Baptist Children's Center First Presbyterian Church Sioux Falls Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Government Flandreau School District Florence School District Frederick Freeman Freeman Academy Fulda School District Garretson Gayville-Volin George Little Rock Community Gettysburg Good Shepherd Lutheran Groton Hanson School District Harris-Lake Park Harrisburg School District Hendricks, MN Henry Highmore-Harrold Hills-Beaver Creek Hitchcock-Tulare Holy Trinity Catholic Hoven Howard Huron Head Start Huron School District Immaculate Conception Ipswich Irene-Wakonda Iroquois Ivanhoe School District James Valley Christian Kimball School District Lake Area Tech Lake Benton School District Lake Preston Langford Lennox School District Leola Lower Brule Lower Brule CC Luverne Luverne Area Aquatics & Fitness Lyman Lynd Madison Main Street Center Marion Marshall Marty Indian McCook Central Menno Milbank Miller School District Milroy Minnesota West-Canby Minnesota West-Granite Falls Minnesota West-Jackson Minnesota West-Luverne Minnesota West-Pipestone Minnesota West-Worthington Mitchell Mitchell Christian Montrose Mount Vernon Murray County Central Nathanael Lutheran Church Northwest Iowa CC Northwestern Oldham-Ramona Ortonville-Big Stone City Parker Parkston Pipestone Plankinton School District Platte-Geddes Presentation College-Aberdeen Redfield Head Start Redfield School District Rock County Opportunities Rock Rapids Head Start Round Lake-Brewster Russell-Tyler-Ruthton School District Rutland School District Sacred Heart Sanborn Central Scotland Sibley-Ocheyedan Sioux Falls Public Sioux Valley-Volga Christian Sisseton School District Sisseton Wahpeton Housing Authority Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate South Dakota Urban Indian Health St. Francis Indian St. Martin Lutheran Summit SWO Head Start Timber Lake School District Tiospa Zina Tribal School Tiospaye Topa Tracy Tri-Valley Tripp-Delmont School District Vermillion Viborg-Hurley Wagner Warner Watertown Christian Watertown School District Waubay Waverly-South Shore Webster Wessington Springs West Central West Lyon Community Westbrook Walnut Grove Activities White Lake Willow Lake Wilmot Windom Winner School District Wolsey-Wessington Woonsocket Worthington Yankton

UK regulators probe Barclays CEO’s link to Jeffrey Epstein

National & World News

by: JILL LAWLESS, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Jes Staley

FILE – In this Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 file photo, Barclays CEO Jes Staley participates in the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit at Union West on in New York. Britain’s financial watchdog is investigating whether Barclays chief executive Jes Staley disclosed full details of his relationship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the bank said Thursday Feb. 13, 2020. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

LONDON (AP) — Barclays chief executive Jes Staley said Thursday that he deeply regrets his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, as the bank revealed that British financial regulators are investigating whether Staley had disclosed the full truth about his ties to the convicted sex offender.

In a statement to the London Stock Exchange, Barclays said that “as has been widely reported, earlier in his career Mr. Staley developed a professional relationship with Mr. Epstein.”

The bank said the two men were acquainted when Staley ran the private banking division of JP Morgan, but that Staley had had no contact with Epstein after joining Barclays in December 2015.

Barclays said the Financial Conduct Authority had asked last year about the relationship, and the company had responded.

But it said the FCA and U.K. banking regulator the Prudential Regulation Authority were now investigating “Mr. Staley’s characterization to the company of his relationship with Mr. Epstein and the subsequent description of that relationship in the company’s response to the FCA.”

Epstein died in a New York jail in August while he was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. U.S. authorities ruled the death a suicide.

Since Epstein’s death, his high-powered associates, including U.S. President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton and Britain’s Prince Andrew, have been under pressure to disclose what they knew about the hedge fund manager’s interactions with teenage girls, and whether they turned a blind eye to potentially illegal conduct.

Staley said Thursday that he first met Epstein in 2000, when he became head of JP Morgan’s private bank. He said Epstein was an existing client of the bank.

“The relationship was maintained during my time at JP Morgan but as I left JP Morgan the relationship tapered off quite significantly,” Staley said.

He said his last contact with Epstein was in the summer and autumn of 2015, seven years after Epstein was convicted in Florida of solicitation of prostitution involving a minor and a prostitution charge. He served 13 months in a work-release program for those offenses.

“Obviously I thought I knew him well and I didn’t,” Staley told journalists Thursday. “For sure, with hindsight with what we know now, I deeply regret having any relationship with Jeffrey.”

The board of Barclays said Thursday that it retained confidence in Staley and would recommend him for re-election at the bank’s shareholders’ meeting in May.

Barclays shares were down 2.5% at 1.75 pounds ($2.27) on the London Stock Exchange.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss