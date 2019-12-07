U.S. – Iran prisoner swap

FILE – In this Wednesday, May 9, 2018 file photo, Hua Qu, the wife of detained Chinese-American Xiyue Wang, poses for a photograph with a portrait of her family in Princeton, N.J. Iran’s foreign minister says a detained Princeton graduate student will be exchanged for an Iranian scientist held by the U.S. Mohammed Javad Zarif made the announcement on Twitter on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. The trade involves graduate student Xiyue Wang and scientist Massoud Soleimani. Wang was sentenced to 10 years in prison in Iran for allegedly “infiltrating” the country and sending confidential material abroad. His family and Princeton strongly denied the claims. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

TEHRAN, IRAN (Associated Press) — The U.S. and Iran have conducted a prisoner exchange.

The trade Saturday involves Chinese-American graduate student Xiyue Wang and Iranian scientist Massoud Soleimani.

Iran’s foreign minister first announced the swap on Twitter. President Trump shortly after acknowledged Wang was free in a statement from the White House, saying he “is returning to the United States.”

Iran has detained dual Iranian nationals and those with Western ties in the past to be used as bargaining chips, amid heightened tensions over its collapsing nuclear deal with world powers and sanctions.

