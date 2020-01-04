U.S. concerns over potential Iranian cyberattacks

BOSTON, MA (Associated Press) — One of the biggest threats to the United States after the targeted killing of Iran’s top general is likely to be cyberattacks.

The U.S. power grid is supposed to be quite resilient, but Iranian state-backed hackers could inject malware that triggers major disruptions to the U.S. public and private sector.

Potential targets include manufacturing facilities, oil and gas plants and transit systems.

Iranian state-backed hackers carried out a series of disruptive denial-of-service attacks that knocked major U.S. banks’ websites offline in 2012 in response to U.S. sanctions. Two years later, they wiped servers at a Las Vegas casino.