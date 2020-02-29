U.S. bans travel to Iran in response to coronavirus

President Donald Trump, with members of the President’s Coronavirus Task Force, holds a paper about countries best and least prepared to deal with a pandemic, during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. is banning travel to Iran in response to the outbreak of the new coronavirus. And it’s elevating travel warnings to regions of Italy and South Korea. President Donald Trump says 22 people in the U.S. have been stricken by the new coronavirus and more cases in the United States are “likely.” Trump provided an update on the virus after the first reported U.S. death Saturday. He described the victim as having a high medical risk. Trump encouraged Americans not to alter their daily routines, saying the country is “super prepared” for a wider outbreak and “there’s no reason to panic at all.”

