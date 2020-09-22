Two men injured by police in Minneapolis are suing the city

MINNEAPOLIS, M.N (AP)- Two men injured by police during violence that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis are suing the city, its police chief and unnamed officers.

25 year-old Soren Stevenson lost his left eye after he was shot by police with a projectile in the days following Floyd’s death May 25.

19 year-old Ethan Marks suffered blinding injuries to his right eye when a tear gas canister exploded in his face. Marks says he was helping his mother clean up rubble along a Minneapolis street May 28 when he was struck without warning on an interstate ramp.

An attorney for both men, Robert Bennett, is seeking $10 million in damages plus attorneys fees for each of them.

