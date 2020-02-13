Twitter, Facebook fined for not moving user data to Russia

1  of  187
Closings & Delays
Aberdeen Area Senior Center Aberdeen Catholic School System Aberdeen Head Start Aberdeen School District Abiding Savior Academy Adrian Schools Agar-Blunt-Onida School District ALC Christian Learning Center Preschool Alcester-Hudson School District Andes Central School District Arlington School District Avon School District Baltic School District Beresford School District Big Stone City School Bloomfield Community Schools Bon Homme School District Bowdle School District Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire Brandon Valley School District Bridgewater-Emery School District Britton-Hecla School District Brookings School District Browns Valley School District Canby Schools Canistota School District Canton School District Castlewood School District Centerville School District Central Lyon Community Chamberlain School District Chancellor Reformed Church Chester School District Christ Lutheran Church (Hartford) Chuck Sutton Auction Clark School District Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley Colman-Egan School District Colome School District Corsica-Stickney School District Crow Creek Head Start Dell Rapids School District Dell Rapids-St. Mary's School DeSmet School District Deubrook School District Deuel School District Doland School District Dupree Edgerton Public - Private Edmunds Central ELC-Pipestone Elk Point-Jefferson School District Elkton School District Ellsworth, MN Enemy Swim Day Estelline School District Ethan School District Eureka School District Faulkton School District First Baptist Children's Center First Presbyterian Church Sioux Falls Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Government Flandreau School District Florence School District Frederick Freeman Freeman Academy Fulda School District Garretson Gayville-Volin George Little Rock Community Gettysburg Good Shepherd Lutheran Groton Hanson School District Harris-Lake Park Harrisburg School District Hendricks, MN Henry Highmore-Harrold Hills-Beaver Creek Hitchcock-Tulare Holy Trinity Catholic Hoven Howard Huron Head Start Huron School District Immaculate Conception Ipswich Irene-Wakonda Iroquois Ivanhoe School District James Valley Christian Kimball School District Lake Area Tech Lake Benton School District Lake Preston Langford Lennox School District Leola Lower Brule Lower Brule CC Luverne Luverne Area Aquatics & Fitness Lyman Lynd Madison Main Street Center Marion Marshall Marty Indian McCook Central Menno Milbank Miller School District Milroy Minnesota West-Canby Minnesota West-Granite Falls Minnesota West-Jackson Minnesota West-Luverne Minnesota West-Pipestone Minnesota West-Worthington Mitchell Mitchell Christian Montrose Mount Vernon Murray County Central Nathanael Lutheran Church Northwest Iowa CC Northwestern Oldham-Ramona Ortonville-Big Stone City Parker Parkston Pipestone Plankinton School District Platte-Geddes Presentation College-Aberdeen Redfield Head Start Redfield School District Rock County Opportunities Rock Rapids Head Start Round Lake-Brewster Russell-Tyler-Ruthton School District Rutland School District Sacred Heart Sanborn Central Scotland Sibley-Ocheyedan Sioux Falls Public Sioux Valley-Volga Christian Sisseton School District Sisseton Wahpeton Housing Authority Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate South Dakota Urban Indian Health St. Francis Indian St. Martin Lutheran Summit SWO Head Start Timber Lake School District Tiospa Zina Tribal School Tiospaye Topa Tracy Tri-Valley Tripp-Delmont School District Vermillion Viborg-Hurley Wagner Warner Watertown Christian Watertown School District Waubay Waverly-South Shore Webster Wessington Springs West Central West Lyon Community Westbrook Walnut Grove Activities White Lake Willow Lake Wilmot Windom Winner School District Wolsey-Wessington Woonsocket Worthington Yankton

Twitter, Facebook fined for not moving user data to Russia

National & World News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Feb. 8, 2018, file photo, the logo for Twitter is displayed above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Twitter reports earnings Thursday, Oct. 25. Twitter reported Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 that its fourth-quarter net earnings fell to $119 million from $255 million in the same period a year earlier but the number of daily users rose. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

MOSCOW (AP) — A court in Moscow fined Twitter and Facebook 4 million rubles each Thursday for refusing to store the personal data of Russian citizens on servers in Russia, the largest penalties imposed on Western technology companies under internet use laws.

The fines of nearly $63,000 are the first five-figure fines levied on tech companies since Russia adopted a flurry of legislation starting in 2012 designed to tighten the government’s grip on online activity.

One provision required tech companies to keep servers in Russia for storing personal information they gather from Russian citizens. Russia’s internet regulator, Roskomnadzor, has tried unsuccessfully for several years to force large companies like Facebook, Twitter and Google to move Russian user data to Russia.

Commenting on Thursday’s court rulings, Roskomnadzor said Twitter and Facebook would be fined 18 million rubles ($283,000) each if they don’t comply this year.

Last year, Twitter and Facebook were fined the equivalent of $47 each for violating the same personal data regulation. The punishment had no effect on the two companies, so in December Russian authorities increased the fines.

The law allows online services that don’t follow the data storage requirement to be banned from Russia. Only the LinkedIn social network has been blocked so far. It is widely understood that blocking Facebook or Google would elicit too much public outrage for authorities to take the step.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss