(The Hill) – Twitter’s latest layoffs included a manager who had tweeted a photo of herself sleeping on an office floor last year as she put in long hours on a project.

Esther Crawford, the chief executive of Twitter Payments, retweeted a photo of herself last year sleeping in a sleeping bag in the office with the caption, “When your team is pushing round the clock to make deadlines sometimes you #SleepWhereYouWork.” Platformer’s Zöe Schiffer confirmed Crawford’s layoff in a tweet on Sunday.

“The worst take you could have from watching me go all-in on Twitter 2.0 is that my optimism or hard work was a mistake. Those who jeer & mock are necessarily on the sidelines and not in the arena. I’m deeply proud of the team for building through so much noise & chaos,” Crawford tweeted on Sunday.

The New York Times reported on Sunday that Twitter laid off 200 employees on Saturday night, approximately 10 percent of the company’s workforce. This comes months after Twitter CEO Elon Musk laid off about half of Twitter’s workforce in November, saying at the time that that was the final round of layoffs.

Musk also announced in an internal memo on Monday that the remaining Twitter employees will receive “very significant” performance-based stock awards, The Verge reported. This was also his first communication to employees since the layoffs over the weekend, the report said.