Twitter bans Trump, citing risk of violent incitement

The suspended Twitter account of U.S. President Donald Trump appears on an iPhone screen on January 08, 2021 in San Anselmo, California. (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(Associated Press) –Twitter banned President Donald Trump’s account Friday, citing risks of further incitement of violence.

The social platform has been under growing pressure to take further action against Trump following Wednesday’s deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Twitter initially suspended Trump’s account for 12 hours after he posted a video that repeated false claims about election fraud and praised the rioters who stormed the Capitol.

Twitter’s move deprives Trump of a potent tool he has used to communicate directly with the American people for more than a decade.

Twitter posted a detailed explanation of its reasons for permanently suspending Trump’s account on its blog.