Twin Cities residents share experiences during protests

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KELO) — Former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin has been charged by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office with murder and with manslaughter. The deadly arrest – caught on camera – is triggering a national outcry. In the Twin Cities, Floyd’s death led to days of protests, looting and fires. Twin Cities residents spoke about what about what life has been like this past week.

Phil Finocchiaro lives 10 blocks from University Avenue in St. Paul. Last night he had to drive a friend of his, who’s a St. Paul Police Officer into work for safety reasons.

“The intensity was just incredible. Moving up to the precinct, block by block. More cops, more people just wandering, just loitering. Then we were only able to get to two blocks from the precinct,” St. Paul resident Phil Finocchiaro said.

While down there, Phil says he saw plenty of looting and damage done to the area.

“There was fires left and right, at Goodwill and a bunch of other shops,” Finocchiaro said.

In Minneapolis, the 3rd Police Precinct was abandoned and set ablaze last night, visible from my younger brother Patrick’s apartment rooftop.

“So I looked over toward Southeast Minneapolis and I could see a big building in flames, and I could see fireworks just shooting off,” Patrick Bower said.

Many businesses across Minneapolis and St. Paul have been looted during the protests. In nearby St. Louis Park, grocery stores are boarded up as a precaution.

“Cub, Lund’s, Fresh Time, Trader Joe’s, Aldi, and Target. All of those that I just listed were closed off,” St. Louis Park Resident Errol Ilbuga said.

Both Minneapolis and St. Paul have put in 8 p.m. curfews, hoping it can keep the protests peaceful.

“Hopefully this doesn’t spill into another night of riot, which could potentially lead to the burning of property, and hopefully not personal property like housing,” Ilbuga said.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says more charges for Chauvin could come if their investigation warrants. The other three officers involved in Floyd’s death are still being investigated.