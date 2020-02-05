Plane skids off runway in Istanbul, breaks into pieces

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A plane skidded off the runway Wednesday at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen airport, crashing into a road. Authorities said there were no immediate reports of any casualties.

Television footage shows serious damage, with the fuselage appearing to be broken into three pieces. Passengers were being evacuated through the cracks.. NTV television reported that the plane caught fire after skidding but it has since been extinguished.

The plane, belonging to Pegagus Airlines, arrived from the city of Izmir, private NTV television reported. NTV says the airport has been shut down.

Transportation Ministry says there were 177 passengers on board but it says no one has been killed. There was no word on injuries.

The ministry says the accident was the result of a “rough landing.”