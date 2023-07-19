LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metro police search at a Henderson home involves documents and personal items belonging to Duane “Keffe D” Davis who publicly said he was in the car with the gunman who killed Tupac Shakur in 1996, sources told Nexstar’s KLAS.

In his book and in several interviews, Davis, 60, has said he was in the car with a person who fired into the BMW carrying Shakur and record executive Suge Knight. Shakur died six days later from his injuries.

Davis said the car pulled up side-by-side to the BMW at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane before someone in the backseat fired a gun.

“When we pulled up, I was in the front seat,” Davis said in a 2018 BET interview. “Happen to see my friend, Suge.”

“You said the shots came from the back,” the interviewer said to Davis in the BET video. “Who shot Tupac?”

“Going to keep it for the code of the streets,” Davis said. “It just came from the backseat, bro.”

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 1996, file photo, rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Frank Wiese, File)

Davis made similar statements in a book titled “Compton Street Legend: Notorious Keffe D’s Street-Level Accounts of Tupac and Biggie Murders, Death Row Origins, Suge Knight, Puffy Combs, and Crooked Cops.

“Tupac made an erratic move and began to reach down beneath his seat,” Davis writes in the book. “It was the first and only time in my life that I could relate to the police command, ‘Keep your hands where I can see them.’ Instead, Pac pulled out a strap, and that’s when the fireworks started. One of my guys from the back seat grabbed the Glock and started bustin’ back.”

In the hours before his murder, Shakur’s group reportedly attacked Orlando Anderson, a member of a rival gang. Anderson died in a shooting in 1998.

Detectives served the search warrant at the home in Henderson near Interstate 11 and Wagon Wheel Drive on Monday, sources told KLAS. It was unclear how Davis was connected to the address.

“He had confessed to our task force back in 2009 about his involvement in the murder,” former Los Angeles Police Department detective Greg Kading said about Davis. “It’s pretty clear that this individual, Duane Davis, is the focus of the investigation in Las Vegas, and he’s the last man standing of the four individuals that were in the Cadillac that pulled up and shot Tupac. He’s the last man alive in that group.”

Police were searching for personal items and documents that Davis may have kept in connection to the writing of his book and Shakur’s murder, sources said.

People at the home declined to comment Tuesday.

Charges have never been filed in connection with Shakur’s murder.

KLAS has filed a records request for a copy of the warrant. It was unclear if police took any items from the home Monday night.