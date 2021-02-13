Trump’s speedy impeachment trial heads toward Senate vote

WASHINGTON, DC (Associated Press) – Senators are poised to vote on whether Donald Trump will be held accountable for inciting the horrific attack at the Capitol.
The Senate is convening for a rare Saturday session for final arguments in his impeachment trial.
It has been barely a month since the deadly Jan. 6 riot.
The speedy trial laid bare the violence and danger to lawmakers as well as the fragility of the nation’s tradition of a peaceful transfer of presidential power.
He faces a charge of incitement of insurrection.
In hours of arguments, the Trump legal team characterized the impeachment case as a politically motivated “witch hunt.” Prosecutors argued he was the “inciter in chief.”