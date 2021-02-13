Trump’s speedy impeachment trial heads toward Senate vote

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 12: In this screenshot taken from a congress.gov webcast, Michael van der Veen, lawyer for former President Donald Trump, speaks on the fourth day of former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial at the U.S. Capitol on February 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. House impeachment managers argued that Trump was “singularly responsible” for the January 6th attack at the U.S. Capitol and he should be convicted and barred from ever holding public office again. (Photo by congress.gov via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC (Associated Press) – Senators are poised to vote on whether Donald Trump will be held accountable for inciting the horrific attack at the Capitol.

The Senate is convening for a rare Saturday session for final arguments in his impeachment trial.

It has been barely a month since the deadly Jan. 6 riot.

The speedy trial laid bare the violence and danger to lawmakers as well as the fragility of the nation’s tradition of a peaceful transfer of presidential power.

He faces a charge of incitement of insurrection.

In hours of arguments, the Trump legal team characterized the impeachment case as a politically motivated “witch hunt.” Prosecutors argued he was the “inciter in chief.”