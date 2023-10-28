(The Hill) — Former President Trump gave a stark warning to enemies of the U.S. at the Republican Jewish Coalition Conference Saturday.

“If you spill a drop of American blood, we will spill a gallon of yours,” the former president said during remarks.

Trump spoke at length about the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, which is escalating as Israel expanded its ground operation into the Gaza Strip Saturday. Concerns about civilians in Gaza, who have already been struggling with Israeli airstrikes and blackouts, among other difficulties, and what could happen to them amidst the Israeli incursion into Gaza, have been heightened.

“We have set two goals for this war: To eliminate Hamas by destroying its military and governing abilities and to do everything possible to bring our captives home. All Hamas terrorists are dead men walking — above ground, below ground, outside Gaza,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a speech earlier this week.

Trump also turned his verbal fire towards international college students and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), the only two Muslim women in Congress, for their pro-Palestinian views. He pledged to cancel the student visas of “Hamas sympathizers” on college campuses if reelected as president.

“I will cancel the student visas of Hamas sympathizers on college campuses,

Trump said. “The college campuses are being taken over.”

The United Nations (U.N.) Secretary-General called for a cease-fire in the conflict Saturday over the humanitarian concerns in Gaza.

“This situation must be reversed. I reiterate my strong appeal for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire, together with the unconditional release of hostages and a delivery of humanitarian relief at the level that corresponds to the dramatic needs of the people in Gaza, where a humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding in front of our eyes,” António Guterres said.