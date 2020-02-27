Trump urges calm even as US reports worrisome new virus case

President Donald Trump, with members of the President’s Coronavirus Task Force, holds a paper about countries best and least prepared to deal with a pandemic, during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says the U.S. is “very, very ready” for whatever the new coronavirus threat brings, even as health authorities warn Americans that more infections are coming.

Shortly after a presidential news conference Wednesday, the government announced a worrisome development – a new U.S. case that hasn’t been linked to travel abroad. Trump has put Vice President Mike Pence in charge of overseeing the nation’s response.

The Republican president has been pushing back against criticism that his administration isn’t doing enough to meet the coronavirus threat. On Capitol Hill, lawmakers are calling for much more money than the $2.5 billion the White House has requested.

