Trump team requests recount of Georgia’s presidential race

Supporters of President Donald Trump rally outside of the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

(Associated Press) –President Donald Trump’s campaign has requested a recount of votes in the Georgia presidential race, a day after state officials certified results showing Democrat Joe Biden won the state.

Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger certified the state’s election results on Friday.

Those results showed Biden beat Trump by 12,670 votes out of about 5 million cast.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp then certified the state’s slate of 16 presidential electors.

The Trump campaign sent a hand-delivered letter on Saturday to the secretary of state’s office requesting the recount after an election fraught with unfounded accusations of fraud by Trump and his supporters.

