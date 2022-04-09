WASHINGTON, DC (Associated Press) — Donald Trump Jr. texted White House chief of staff Mark Meadows two days after the 2020 presidential election with strategies for overturning the result if Trump’s father lost.

That’s according to CNN, which reported that the text was sent two days before Joe Biden was declared the winner.

Trump Jr.’s lawyer Alan S. Futerfas told CNN that “this message likely originated from someone else and was forwarded.”

Separately Friday, Ali Alexander, a conservative activist who helped found the “Stop the Steal” movement, said he had received a subpoena to provide testimony to a federal grand jury as part of the Justice Department’s wide investigation into the insurrection