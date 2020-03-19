1  of  8
Trump invokes emergency authority; Big 3 automakers closing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – President Donald Trump is invoking his emergency authority to marshal industry to fight the coronavirus – a move that could ease shortages of face masks, ventilators and other supplies.

The economic fallout from the crisis, meanwhile, is mounting, with word that Detroit’s Big Three automakers are shutting down their factories across North America.

On Wall Street, stocks slumped again. The Dow lost more than 1,300 points, or more than 6 percent. Nearly all of the big gains on Wall Street since Trump’s inauguration have now been wiped out.

