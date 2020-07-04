Trump goes big as much of country dials back July Fourth plans

WASHINGTON, DC (Associated Press) — While public health officials are urging Americans to hold more muted Independence Day celebrations amid a spike of coronavirus cases, President Donald Trump is going big for what he is promising will be a “special evening” in the nation’s capital.

Trump is set hold his “Salute for America” celebration Saturday with a speech from the White House South Lawn that he says will celebrate American heritage, a military flyover over Washington, and an enormous fireworks display that is expected to draw thousands to the National Mall.

Trump is taking part in the big gatherings even as many communities have decided to scrap fireworks, parades and other holiday traditions to try to stem further spread of the virus.