Trump chops with Braves fans before Game 4 of World Series

Former President Donald Trump and his wife Melania perform the tomahawk chop before for Game 4 of baseball’s World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

ATLANTA (Associated Press) — Former President Donald Trump did the Tomahawk chop with Atlanta Braves fans before Game 4 of the World Series only months after calling for a boycott of Major League Baseball.

Trump stood beside his wife, Melania, as he chopped away before the game between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros from a private suite.

Trump was expected to be joined by political allies, including U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker.

Trump encouraged a boycott of MLB games after MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred removed the All-Star Game from Atlanta. The midsummer game instead was held in Denver.

