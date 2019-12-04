Trump calls Trudeau ‘2-faced’ after palace gossip goes viral

U.S. President Donald Trump, center left, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrive for a round table meeting during a NATO leaders meeting at The Grove hotel and resort in Watford, Hertfordshire, England, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. As NATO leaders meet and show that the world’s biggest security alliance is adapting to modern threats, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is refusing to concede that the future of the 29-member alliance is under a cloud. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WATFORD, England (AP) – President Donald Trump has called Canada’s prime minister “two-faced” after Justin Trudeau was caught gossiping about Trump with other leaders.

Trudeau could be heard saying French President Emmanuel Macron “was late because he takes a 40-minute press conference off the top.” That was a reference to Trump’s long Q&A with journalists earlier Tuesday. Trump said Wednesday he believes Trudeau was upset that he broached the fact that Canada falls short of a NATO spending target.

