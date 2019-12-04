Trump calls Trudeau ‘2-faced’ after palace gossip goes viral

WATFORD, England (AP) – President Donald Trump has called Canada’s prime minister “two-faced” after Justin Trudeau was caught gossiping about Trump with other leaders.
Trudeau could be heard saying French President Emmanuel Macron “was late because he takes a 40-minute press conference off the top.” That was a reference to Trump’s long Q&A with journalists earlier Tuesday. Trump said Wednesday he believes Trudeau was upset that he broached the fact that Canada falls short of a NATO spending target.
© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.