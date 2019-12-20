Trump blasts Christian magazine that called for his removal

President Donald Trump waves during a summit on transforming mental health treatment to combat homelessness, violence, and substance abuse, at the he Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is blasting a prominent Christian magazine that published an editorial arguing that he should be removed from office.

Trump tweeted Friday morning that the magazine, “Christianity Today,” is a “far left“ publication, which “has been doing poorly.”

In the editorial, the magazine’s editor-in-chief writes that, “Democrats have had it out for” Trump “from day one,” but that “the facts in this instance are unambiguous”: Trump “attempted to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president’s political opponents.” He says, that “is not only a violation of the Constitution,” but “profoundly immoral.”

