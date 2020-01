Bodies of the victims of a Ukrainian plane crash are collected by rescue team at the scene of the crash in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. A Ukrainian passenger jet carrying 176 people crashed on Wednesday, just minutes after taking off from the Iranian capital’s main airport, turning farmland on the outskirts of Tehran into fields of flaming debris and killing all on board. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

TORONTO (AP) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said evidence indicates an Iranian missile downed a Ukrainian jetliner late Tuesday but that it “may have been unintentional.”

Trudeau says intelligence evidence from Canada and other countries Canadian and allied intelligence supports that. He declined to get into the intelligence.