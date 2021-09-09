Mindy, now a tropical depression, dumps rain over Georgia

This GOES- East GeoColor satellite image taken Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at 10:30 p.m. EDT., and provided by NOAA, shows Tropical Storm Mindy as it makes landfall on the Florida Panhandle. The storm touched down over St. Vincent Island, about 10 miles (15 km) west southwest of Apalachicola, according to the National Hurricane Center. (NOAA via AP)

VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — Rain was pouring down on southeast Georgia and coastal South Carolina as Mindy, now a tropical depression, made its way across the state Thursday morning.

The storm made landfall in St. Vincent Island, Florida, on Wednesday night. Mindy was expected to cause as much as 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rainfall across the Florida Panhandle and portions of southern Georgia and South Carolina through Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center said. Scattered flash, urban, and small-stream floods were possible.

The storm on Thursday morning was about 80 miles (125 kilometers) south southeast of Valdosta, Georgia, and moving northeast at 20 mph (31 kmh) with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph), forecasters said.

Florida’s Big Bend area was already saturated from rain dumped by Hurricanes Elsa and Ida. Some residents in low-lying Dixie County have had to move out of their homes, which were flooded before Mindy brought more rain.

Diane Van Hook has been living at a hotel for weeks because her property is flooded and there’s no electricity in her home.

“There’s no hope of going home anytime soon because of how deep the water is,” Van Hook told WGFL-TV in Gainesville on Wednesday. “There’s no place for us to even walk you know. I had to remove my horse from the property, and I lost my chickens.”

Mandy Lemmermen, spokesperson for the county’s emergency management office, told the television station that as the water recedes in some areas, it rises in others.

“Now we’re seeing where people who weren’t flooded a week or two ago are now flooded as the water moves throughout the county,” she said, adding that the area expected between 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimeters) of rain from Mindy.

A slower east-northeastward motion is forecast Thursday night through Saturday. The center of Mindy was expected to move across southeastern Georgia Thursday morning, and over the western Atlantic by later in the day. Little change in strength was forecast through Thursday night. Gradual weakening is expected on Friday and Mindy is forecast to become a remnant low by Saturday.

The tropical storm warning in effect from Mexico Beach, Florida, to the Steinhatchee River was canceled. That area is about 300 miles (500 kilometers) east of southern Louisiana, where Hurricane Ida made landfall late last month. The region is still recovering from the deadly and destructive Category 4 storm.

Mindy is the 13th-named storm of what has been another busy Atlantic hurricane season. According to a tweet from Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach, the average date for the 13th-named storm from 1991-2020 was Oct. 24.