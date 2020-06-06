Tropical Storm Cristobal aims at U.S. Gulf Coast

1  of  2
MEXICO CITY (Associated Press) — A re-energized Tropical Storm Cristobal is swirling in the southern Gulf of Mexico on a path expected to take it to the U.S. Gulf Coast along with the heavy rains that already caused flooding and mudslides in Mexico and Central America.

After weakening to a tropical depression while moving over land in Mexico, Cristobal headed back into the Gulf on Friday and powered back up into a tropical storm. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Cristobal’s maximum sustained winds strengthened to 45 mph by late Friday.

The storm is forecast to close in on the U.S. coast by Sunday night, gaining some more strength but not growing into a hurricane. It could cause heavy rains from East Texas to Florida this weekend and into early next week.

